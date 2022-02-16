Leading Off (2/16/22)

Eagles’ Nest Falls After Heavy Wind Gusts. What a bummer. High wind pushed the bald eagles’ nest out of a tree near White Rock Lake. There were eggs in it, but city and state officials are unsure of how many. Winds were up to 30 mph yesterday, and a parks official says the eagles had built the nest on a dead limb.

Expect More Weather Overnight. A cold front will arrive late this evening, increasing the likelihood of heavy rain during the Thursday morning commute. It shouldn’t be severe, but expect winds of up to 60 mph.

Dallas Officer Indicted for Pyramid Scheme. Ofc. Reginald Jones allegedly orchestrated a “blessing circle” that pilfered about $48,000 from 159 people. About half of those were his colleagues in the South Central Patrol Division.

Dallas Doesn’t Check Its Road Work. The Dallas Observer first reported the results of an audit that found city staff in public works do not often check the quality of the contract work on street improvements. That included a sample of 16 randomly selected jobs, none of which had received a final inspection. Does anything work here? Here’s the Dallas Morning News on our world class city: “Records are scattered between being tracked on paper kept in boxes and three different computer software programs that makes it hard for workers to monitor or get reliable information on projects.”