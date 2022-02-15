Leading Off (2/15/22)

Huge Chunk of Design District Changes Hands. Dunhill Partners and Bill Hutchinson have sold their Design District holdings to HN Capital, a Dallas-based investment firm, and New York’s McCourt Partners. The price was not disclosed for the 800,000 square feet of restaurant, showroom, and retail space on 40 acres. A Dunhill executive said the sale was not related to the sexual assault charges facing Hutchinson in Texas and California.

American Airlines Passenger Tried to Open Door in Flight. On a flight from Los Angeles to D.C., 50-year-old Juan Remberto Rivas, who goes 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, went bonkers with some plastic utensils and tried to open an exit door. A flight attendant hit him in the head with a coffee pot. Someone else punched him in the jaw. Together, people were able to contain Rivas with zip-ties and duct tape.

Second Alleged Otter Attack at Dallas World Aquarium. A lawsuit over a giant otter attack at the aquarium was filed in October. Now another lawsuit claims that one of the 75-pound animals attacked a 2-year-old. Washington, D.C.-based Axios Dallas calls them “unrelated otter attacks,” to which downtown Dallas-based FrontBurner says, “Um, they were both otters, and they both occurred at the Dallas World Aquarium, allegedly. Feels pretty related.”

Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Parade Is On! Giddy up.