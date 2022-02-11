Leading Off (2/11/22)

Arrest Affidavits: Injured Protesters Were Backing Away. Yesterday, Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said the protesters who were fired upon with foam bullets had failed to disperse when asked. The Dallas Morning News got ahold of those arrest warrant affidavits, which describe the opposite: they were “backing away from officers and didn’t pose any danger to police or others.” One protester lost an eye. Another’s cheekbone was “smashed.” Attorneys for the officers argue that there is more evidence that will vindicate them.

Three Dallas Officers Fired. Ofc. Donnel Brown was fired for theft under $100 in Plano. Ofc. Juan Lopez was fired for “escalating a disturbance” in Arlington that required police attention. And Sr. Cpl. William McLennan was fired after a DWI arrest in Lewisville.

Luka Gets 51. Iztok Franco, the Slovenian writer and kind provider of fine pear brandy, was in town last night and got to see in person Luka Doncic post 50 points for the first time in his career. Doncic notched 28 in the first quarter over the Los Angeles Clippers following a day of total chaos in the National Basketball Association. He ended with 51, leading the Mavs to a 112-105 win. The Mavs remain in fifth in the West undefeated when Iztok is in town.

Cold Front Coming. Expect temperatures in the 70s today before they fall into the 40s for most of Saturday. Sunday will start below freezing before warming up into the 60s, perfect grilling weather for the Super Bowl. Enjoy your weekend, folks.