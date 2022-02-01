Leading Off (2/1/22)

Weather! A winter storm watch kicks in at 6 tomorrow and runs for 24 hours. To the northwest of the FrontBurner viewership area, there could be an accumulation of 3 inches of snow. Those who don’t get snow are likely to get ice. Y’all be careful out there.

Opal Lee to Nab Nobel Peace Prize? When the 95-year-old “grandmother of Juneteenth” learned that 33 members of Congress had signed a letter nominating her for the prize, she said, “That’s what you call a heart stopper.” It would be so cool if this happens, but let’s all agree that if it does, we’ll break the news to her gently.

Exxon Mobil Is Leaving Us. The energy giant is selling its Las Colinas headquarters and moving operations to Houston. I guess they haven’t seen how bad the Rockets are.

Cops Meet With Neighbors After Huge Bust. Last week in a part of Lake Highlands called Hamilton Park, the DEA seized 200 pounds of cocaine, marijuana, and fentanyl, and agents arrested 21 people associated with the Hamilton Park Posse. Last night, DPD held a community meeting to talk about efforts to keep the neighborhood safe going forward.