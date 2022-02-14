Leading Off (02/14/2022)

Statue of Santos Rodriguez is Dedicated in Pike Park. The 12-year-old was killed by Dallas police officer Darrell Cain almost 50 years ago. His mother, 78-year-old Bessie Rodriguez, was there for the hourlong event on Saturday morning.

Von Miller, Matthew Stafford Win Super Bowl. The DeSoto great and former Highland Park QB both played well for this year’s Super Bowl champs. I was hoping for a Bengals win mostly for my guy Scott Tomlin, longtime Mavs PR king. Oh well.

Police, SPCA Seize 133 Birds From Alleged Cockfighting Site. It happened Saturday morning after police received a 911 call saying there were more than 200 people at the property, on Garden Grove Drive, not far from 1-20. An animal cruelty investigation is underway.

Baduizm Turns 25. Erykah Badu’s landmark debut reached a quarter century over the weekend. Here is my ode to Erykah and Baduizm on the occasion of its 20th anniversary in 2017.