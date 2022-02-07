Leading Off (2/7/22)

Street Renamed For Oak Cliff Pastor. After a ceremony on Sunday, a portion of Kirnwood Drive, from South Hampton Road to Indian Ridge Trail, will henceforth be known as Dr. KD Wesley Way, for Karry D. Wesley, Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church’s founding pastor. Dr. Wesley died in 2019.

Amir Locke Was Planning to Move to Dallas. The 22-year-old was shot and killed by Minneapolis police on Wednesday while they were executing a no-knock warrant. His parents said he was moving to Dallas to be closer to his mother.

Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs Continued Playing Good Defense in the Pro Bowl. Parsons got a sack and Diggs got yet another interception in the Pro Bowl game, which I assume was actually played in Las Vegas on Sunday and is not an elaborate fiction. Receiver CeeDee Lamb also caught six passes and punter Bryan Anger at least made the trip. I will admit that, prior to googling to double check the spelling on Anger’s fist name, I had never taken a really close look at him. He kind of looks like someone who does close-up magic and, on occasions where a suit might be called for, instead wears a fully buttoned vest and a fedora. So Vegas probably works for him.

Dallas County Pushing For Higher Vaccination Rate. What year is it? But seriously, please at least strongly consider getting the vaccine.

Mavs Beat Hawks, Refs. The second half was kind of a rock fight, after Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson both had to sit a huge chunk of game action after picking up five fouls apiece. So, good dub. This follows Friday night’s nationally televised win over the Sixers which started crazy late (9 p.m. tip to accommodate ESPN) and then was delayed almost an hour after a defective basket had to be swapped out in the first quarter. I can’t think of the last time a a game finished in regulation time in the Central Standard Time zone well after midnight, as that one did. And those two games follow the team’s two worst losses of the season, against Orlando and OKC. It’s … weird.

Trey Johnson, Rest in Peace. The Dallas music stalwart was sent home on Sunday with a wonderful ceremony at Sparkman-Hillcrest, followed by a wake at Barley House. I knew Trey for two decades and I can’t think of a single time I left an encounter with him without a smile on my face. Probably partly because being in his presence meant you were near one of the all-time great smiles (my friend Carey talked about “the way it seemed to actually fill up his eyes,” and that is exactly it) and the kind of booming laugh that threatens you not to join in with it. Like: we’re having fun here, so get on board OK? He was truly one of the kindest, most genuine people I have had the good fortune and absolute pleasure to know—and that doesn’t even get into his talent as songwriter and as a performer, which was immense. We will miss him in all the ways that are already obvious and in many more that have yet to reveal themselves.