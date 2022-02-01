Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Feb 2, 2022
Here’s Your Chance to Tell Dallas What Kind of City You Want To Live In

The city is undertaking a major update of its land use policy, and wants your feedback.
The empty Desert Racer parking lot in March 2020. Photo by Elizabeth Lavin.

The city of Dallas is updating its comprehensive land use plan, ForwardDallas, and yes, I know this already sounds incredibly boring.

But Dallas’ land use policies play a huge role in shaping this place. Building parks and trails, locating affordable housing, preventing concrete batch plants from moving in to residential neighborhoods, dense and walkable development, providing a variety of transit options, the number of parking spots outside a business—this is all land use or at least land use adjacent.

In other words, you and I care about the city’s land use and zoning policies, even if we don’t always know exactly which of Dallas’ many, many plans we should care about. ForwardDallas, though, is a big one.

All of which is cause to fill out this survey letting city planners know what you value. Want more bike lanes? More affordable housing options near public transit? More affordable housing period? Fewer vacant lots?

This is your chance to tell the people in charge of addressing this stuff what they should address. Go here to fill out the survey.

