Thursday, February 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022
46° F Dallas, TX
Menu

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Dallas Will Dedicate Statue Honoring Santos Rodriguez

The memorial will honor a 12-year-old Mexican-American boy killed by a Dallas police officer nearly five decades ago.
By  |

A statue honoring Santos Rodriguez, the 12-year-old Mexican American boy who was killed by a Dallas police officer in 1973, will be dedicated Saturday at Pike Park.

City Council member Jesse Moreno, who has in recent years helped push Dallas to reflect on Rodriguez’s life and death, shared the news on Twitter.

Almost five decades ago, police handcuffed Rodriguez and his brother and put them in the back of a squad car to interrogate the boys about the burglary of a vending machine. Officer Darrel L. Cain, who would later serve two and a half years in prison, shot Rodriguez in the head while playing “Russian roulette” in an effort to coerce a confession. The incident mobilized activists and led to protests at City Hall.

Last year, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia apologized to Rodriguez’s mother at Pike Park, where the statue will soon stand.

Pike Park is a fitting place for the memorial. It’s one of the few remaining vestiges of the Little Mexico neighborhood—paved over before it became Uptown—where Rodriguez lived.

Author

Alex Macon

Alex Macon

View Profile
Alex is a senior digital editor for D Magazine, where he's previously put in stints covering news and the arts.…

Related Articles

Image
Local News

Clean Up After Your Fireworks, Dallas

It's illegal to shoot off fireworks in Dallas, and it's especially rude to leave a bunch of fireworks debris at city parks.
By 
Local News

Leading Off (06/21/2021)

Let's see what happens in Mavsland this week.
By 
Local News

Leading Off (05/10/2021)

Let's go Mavs!
By 
Local News

Leading Off (12/25/20)

Merry Christmas from all of us to all of you. Be safe out there.