Dallas ISD Closing Schools Thursday and Friday Ahead of Severe Winter Weather

Dallas ISD, getting out ahead of things, says it will close schools Thursday and Friday. Kids these days will never know the character-building agony of waiting until 6 a.m. the morning of to learn whether you had a snow day.

Elsewhere, with a winter storm watch setting in Wednesday at 6 p.m. and lasting through Thursday at 6 p.m., officials made the media rounds in an effort to be reassuring.

“We are ready for this storm,” said Brad Jones, the interim president and CEO of ERCOT, the state electricity agency that was not at all ready for the last storm, which knocked out power for thousands of Texans this time last year.

At a news conference with Jones, Gov. Greg Abbott said that heavy ice could down power lines—or down trees that down power lines. Abbott, who had previously promised that the lights will stay on this winter, said “no one can guarantee” that there won’t be power outages.

County officials have asked people to stay home if they can help it, but the Texas Department of Transportation is out pretreating roads that could be made treacherous by ice. If you are traveling, the city’s office of emergency management suggests stocking your car with emergency supplies. If you’re not traveling, some nonperishable food and water at home couldn’t hurt.

A temporary shelter for homeless people is opening today at Fair Park. City libraries and parks and rec facilities will double as warming centers. If the power goes out there, the city will provide coach buses like it did last February.

At my house, we’ve insulated our outdoor plumbing. Tonight, we’ll drip our faucets indoors. We’re making stew. Be safe “out there” and by “out there” I mean, if at all possible, at home safe and warm.