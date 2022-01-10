What’s It Take to Get a COVID Test in This Town?

With cases surging because of the omicron variant, North Texas residents are scrambling to get their hands on COVID-19 tests. It’s not easy. Long lines at testing sites, long waiting lists for appointments at pharmacies, and a run on reliable at-home tests has left a decent number of us in the dark wondering if we’ve finally caught this thing or if that runny nose is just a case of cedar fever.

So how does one get tested?

President Joe Biden says we can Google it. Which, OK. Thanks.

Dallas County says it’s opening four more drive-through testing sites this week, with more on the way. They’re at:

Dallas College’s North Lake Campus

Trinity View Park in Irving

Fair Park in South Dallas

The Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center in southern Dallas

Appointments for all the above, and the locations of more public testing sites throughout North Texas, can be found at the other end of this link.

Other public testing sites in the area can be found at Parkland (appointments here) and at the Ellis Davis Field House in southern Dallas (appointments here and preferred, but walk-ups/drive-ups are accepted).

Pharmacies and many medical clinics are also offering testing, although (as mentioned) finding a timely appointment can be difficult. The state has a website with some useful links on that front.

Be wary of privately operated pop-up testing sites. With the increased demand for tests, there’s been a rash of identity theft scams.