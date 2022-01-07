Leading Off (1/7/22)

Dallas County Reports More COVID Cases Than Ever. Yesterday, the county reported 6,310 new COVID-19 infections, the most ever in a single day. The CDC is urging all Americans to wear an approved N-95 or KN-95 mask when out in public to better combat the highly transmissible omicron variant, which is making light work of your favorite cloth mask. Here’s the list of approved brands as you venture out into the world. The DFW Hospital Council reports that COVID cases make up 20 percent of all hospitalizations across our region.

Suspects in Seattle Woman’s Death Skip Bond. According to court documents, Nina Marano and her wife, Lisa Dykes, cut their GPS trackers on Christmas and fled. They each had a bond of half a million dollars, charged with fatally stabbing 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez in October after she was abducted leaving a Deep Ellum nightclub. The two were arrested in Florida and were on house arrest after bailing out. Dallas County wasn’t notified until January 4 that the two had skipped town.

Expect Recycling Delays. It’ll take at least an extra day to get your recycling over the coming weeks because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the sanitation workers. The city asks residents to call 311 if it takes more than two.

The Sun Returns Today. It’s 25 degrees out there as I type this, as it was for most of the evening. I hope you left your plants covered. The sun comes out today with a high of 49. Expect temperatures tonight in the mid-40s. Saturday will warm up into the high 50s and low 60s, while Sunday’s high is 56. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain tomorrow. Bundle up, mask up, and enjoy your weekend.