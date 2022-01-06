Leading Off (1/6/22)

Mavericks Retire Dirk Nowitzki’s Jersey. Time to build the statue now?

AT&T Stadium On Deck as Backup Venue for Super Bowl LVI. The NFL has talked to city officials in Arlington about moving the Feb. 13 game from the SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles to Jerry World should California’s COVID-19 restrictions prove too much hassle for the league. No one is allowed to even think about suggesting the odds of the slightest possibility of the Cowboys playing said game at home.

Dallas Police Call for Ordinance Closing Sexually Oriented Businesses at 2 a.m. Hours after an early morning shooting outside a strip club in northwest Dallas, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told the City Council that restricting clubs’ operating hours would help a police force that is “stretched too thin.” Most council members seemed likely to support earlier closing times for sexually oriented businesses, which would include sex shops and adult video stores as well as strip clubs, although some suggested more closely targeting problem businesses and asked about the impact of jobs lost by late-night workers at these businesses.

H-E-B Bought An Old, Empty Supermarket in Southern Dallas. Before you get too excited, the popular Texas grocery chain didn’t say what it wants to do with this latest acquisition, and H-E-B owns a lot of other pieces of property in Dallas-Fort Worth that have yet to become grocery stores.