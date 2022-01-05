Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Jan 5, 2022
Leading Off (1/5/22)

Covid hospitalizations continue to surge, the governor sues the Biden admin over vaccines, and January 6 kept the Dallas FBI busy
Leading Off (1/5/22)

Covid Hospitalizations Continue to Surge. An additional 250 new patients Tuesday brought the total hospitalized with the virus to 2,516, and public health experts believe the wave will continue for a few more weeks. Nearly 200 Dallas Fire-Rescue workers are quarantined because of the virus, the most at one time during the pandemic thus far. Dallas County will open three new testing sites this week. And two years ago today, the DMN published its first story about the virus.

Gov. Abbott Sues Biden Administration Over Vaccine Mandate. The president ordered all military personnel to receive the vaccine by mid-December, but the Texas governor says he won’t enforce the mandate for members of the Texas National Guard. “Unless President Biden federalizes the Texas National Guard in accordance with Title 10 of the U.S. Code, he is not your commander-in-chief under our federal or state Constitutions,” Abbott said in a letter released yesterday before the suit was filed in federal court in Tyler.

Dozens of North Texas Arrested Since Last Year’s Capitol Protests. The FBI’s Dallas field office has made more arrests related to January 6 than any other office in the country. Among those arrested for their participation in the Capitol storming are a former Air Force officer from Grapevine, a man who once appeared on the TV show “Friday Night Lights,” and a Frisco Realtor.

Dirk’s Number 41 Jersey Rises to the Rafters Tonight. The ceremony will take place immediately following the Mavs’ game against the Golden State Warriors this evening. Fans in attendance will receive an special edition NFT, as well as other swag.

Old Man Winter Hangs Around. Expect a few more cold fronts to roll through the region as low temperatures continue to hover around freezing.

