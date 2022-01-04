Leading Off (1/4/21)

Manhunt for 14-year-old Killer. Abel Elias Acosta shot up a gas station near downtown Garland the day after Christmas. His motive isn’t clear, though police say they think Acosta was retaliating for something. Three people died, and one was injured. Now Acosta is on the lam, and “law enforcement agencies are likely pulling out all the stops” to find him.

Omicron Hammers Hospitals. Take Parkland as one example. Yesterday it had 170 COVID patients; a week prior it was just 110. Overall, COVID patients occupy nearly 17 percent of North Texas’ hospital bed capacity. And the healthcare workers themselves are falling ill, too. Get boosted and be careful, folks.

Container Store Buys Closet Works. The $21.5 million deal was announced yesterday. In related news, I am raising series A funds to launch my new company called Shelving Sholutions.

Nature Nate’s Sold. The largest honey brand in the United States, based in McKinney, has been sold to a private equity firm. Terms weren’t made public, but it sounds like a pretty sweet deal.

Millionaire Has Yet to Claim Lotto Winnings. A winning Lotto Texas ticket for $16.25 million was sold in Flower Mound, but the lucky person has yet to step up.