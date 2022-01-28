Leading Off (1/28/22)

COVID Update. A sub-variant of the highly transmissible omicron, called BA.2, has been found in sequencing in North Texas. It’s currently spreading through Europe and Asia, but researchers aren’t comfortable ascribing it any characteristics just yet. Scientists believe it could be even more transmissible than the standard omicron, but they’re holding off to say for sure. This one accounts for just 100 reported cases of the virus in the U.S., which is a pin-drop of the 660,000 detected over the last week. But in Denmark, BA.2 went from 20 percent of all cases in December to 45 percent midway through January. Good thing your federal tests are either in your mailbox or on their way.

Granbury ISD Pulls 130 Books. The school board recently approved a measure to remove “materials because they are pervasively vulgar or based solely upon the educational suitability of the resource in question.” So they did it, apparently basing their decision off a list of books created by state Rep. Matt Krause. One parent put the list on Twitter. The superintendent was very proud of the measure, saying “we’re not taking Shakespeare or Hemingway off the shelves.”

Someone Dumped a Crate of Guinea Pigs Along a Trail. Police say five guinea pigs were found along the Santa Fe Trestle Trail, near the Cedars. Four lived. The department wants to find the person who did it.

Jefferson Boulevard Road Diet Made the Street Safer. For the past four months, Councilman Chad West has led an experiment to shrink the six-lane Jefferson to four lanes just east of Hampton. The changes didn’t affect the total cars traveling down the road, but did reduce crashes by 82 percent.