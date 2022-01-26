Leading Off (1/26/22)

Two More Men Arrested in Connection to Colleyville Siege. That’s about all we know. The men were arrested by the Greater Manchester police who believe they have some connection to the Colleyville synagogue hostage situation, but police have not released any other details.

City May Buy Abandoned Hospital for Homeless. The council will vote today on whether to spend $6.5 million in bond money to purchase the former University General Hospital, near Kiest Park in Oak Cliff, which would be turned into housing for the homeless.

Elton John Cancels Dallas Farewell Tour Shows Due to Covid. The singer was set to play two concerts at the AAC last night and tonight, but he contracted the virus. Fully vaccinated and boosted, John’s symptoms are mild. Fans tickets will be honored at rescheduled dates.

Snow Possible Today. But only northwest of DFW.