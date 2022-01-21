Leading Off (1/21/22)

Synagogue Hostage Taker Called His Brother During Standoff. London’s Jewish Chronicle obtained a recording of a conversation Malik Faisal Akram had with his brother shortly after he took four hostages at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. He said he was prepared to die and “bombed up” and had “every ammunition.” His brother tried to convince him to stop, but Akram instead ranted about American intervention overseas.

COVID Update. We will almost certainly set a hospitalization record for COVID-19 patients today; North Texas is one away from the most in the history of the pandemic, 4,171. Good question here for people like me: if you test positive on an at-home kit, do you need to tell public health officials? That’s actually a “suspected” case, and you only should tell your primary care physician. The CDC wants lab results before it adds it to the official count, meaning the true infections are almost certainly far larger than what’s being reported.

Dallas Police Searching for 11-Year-Old Boy. Traveon Michael Allen Griffin disappeared from the 5900 block of Naravista Drive yesterday, in Mountain Creek. He was shirtless in white socks and black shorts, no way dressed for the freezing temperatures that settled in overnight.

“air cold.” That’s from the great WFAA meteorologist Jesse Hawila, who is incredibly difficult to argue with. We’re waking up to temperatures in the high teens and lower-20s, so cold that the old Coors Lite waterfall billboard off Interstate 35 partially froze. (It’s now advertising Topo Chico’s hard seltzer.) Warming centers are open across North Texas. The highest it’s going to get will be 37, around 4 p.m., with temperatures dipping back into the 20s as evening arrives. Tomorrow’s high is 50 and Sunday’s is 64.