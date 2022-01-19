Leading Off (1/19/22)

COVID Hospitalizations Expected to Hit Record High. UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers now expect the omicron peak to hit towards the end of January but not before hospitalizations top North Texas’ all-time high. Early research shows omicron cases are less severe than other variants, particularly among the vaccinated, but it’s the rapid spread of the virus that poses the threat of overwhelming the healthcare system.

Megachurch Founder Faces Sexual Abuse Accusations. Around a dozen individuals have come forward accusing Inspiring Body of Christ Church founder Rickie Rush of sexual or physical abuse when they were teenagers or younger. After a year-long investigation, Dallas Police have forwarded the case to the district attorney’s office.

Facing Teacher Shortage, Fort Worth ISD Looks South of the Border. The school district will hold a virtual job fair in hopes of recruiting qualified teachers who currently live in Mexico City. “We have to think outside the box when it comes to our recruitment efforts,” Fort Worth ISD Chief Talent Officer Raúl Peña said in a release. “If they are motivated and passionate about teaching, we want those prospective teachers residing in Mexico City to know FWISD is hiring.”

5G Battle Leads to Service Cuts at DFW Airport. A year ago, the federal government auctioned off use of a the C-band spectrum frequency to telecommunications companies looking to expand 5G services. The only problem: some airplanes use frequencies close to that range to operate sensitive equipment, like automatic landing systems. That has sparked a standoff between airlines and the carriers, causing both delays in 5G expansion near airports and some flight cancelations, including at DFW airport.

Hunker Down. It’s gonna get cold.