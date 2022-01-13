Leading Off (1/13/22)

COVID. People remain pretty sick of this whole thing. Fort Worth’s pediatric hospital system has 69 child patients with the virus, an all-time high. Texas set a single-day pandemic record, reporting more than 75,800 new cases Wednesday. Dallas County officials say you should get masked, vaccinated, and tested amid the omicron surge.

South Oak Cliff’s State Champion Football Team Honored at City Hall. “Like I’ve told these kids, from this day forward, they’re legends in the city of Dallas,” says head coach Jason Todd, who has further encouraged the kids to become legendary “in other areas” too. A downtown parade for the Golden Bears is set for January 22.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa Expected to Announce Retirement Today. But I guess if you read this website, you probably knew that already.

The Dallas Cowboys Will Defeat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Don’t mind me; I’m just trying to manifest over here.