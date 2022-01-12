Leading Off (1/12/22)

Texas Tops 75,000 COVID Deaths. That includes 601 deaths reported in the last week. Schools are feeling this latest wave as hundreds of teachers and bus drivers across many North Texas districts are forced to quarantine, creating staffing shortages. Health models show we’re about a week away from omicron’s peak.

Dallas Bucks National Crime Trend. Criminologists say Dallas’ reduction in violent crime in 2021 can be attributed to the crime plan Chief Eddie Garcia rolled out last year. Dallas Police focused resources on 47 targeted high crime “hot spots”—identified as 330-foot square grids—and used strategies such as flashing police lights during 15-minute peak crime periods. The chief will now roll out the next phase of the plan, which focuses on addressing crime in apartment complexes.

18-Year-Old Killed While Sleeping in East Dallas. The shot that killed Crystal Rodriguez as she was sleeping in her bedroom around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday was fired randomly by someone who was driving down Reynolds Avenue near Dolphin Road in East Dallas. There are no suspects, and police say the shots appeared to have been fired indiscriminately at Rodriguez’s home.

Mayor Johnson Bets BBQ on Cowboys Game. In the requisite “friendly wager” between mayors over this coming weekend’s wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers, Mayor Eric Johnson has offered to send San Francisco Mayor London Breed “some of Dallas’ finest BBQ” if the Cowboys lose. Breed has not yet responded to the bet, and Johnson hasn’t said which BBQ joint he will choose.