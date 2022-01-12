Thursday, January 13, 2022 Jan 13, 2022
48° F Dallas, TX
Menu

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Leading Off (1/12/22)

Texas COVID deaths top 75,000, Dallas police chief's crime plan is working, and the mayor makes a BBQ bet on the wild card game
By  |
Advertisement

Leading Off (1/12/22)

{{ currentIndex+1 }} / {{ images.length }}

Advertisement

Texas Tops 75,000 COVID Deaths. That includes 601 deaths reported in the last week. Schools are feeling this latest wave as hundreds of teachers and bus drivers across many North Texas districts are forced to quarantine, creating staffing shortages. Health models show we’re about a week away from omicron’s peak.

Dallas Bucks National Crime Trend. Criminologists say Dallas’ reduction in violent crime in 2021 can be attributed to the crime plan Chief Eddie Garcia rolled out last year. Dallas Police focused resources on 47 targeted high crime “hot spots”—identified as 330-foot square grids—and used strategies such as flashing police lights during 15-minute peak crime periods. The chief will now roll out the next phase of the plan, which focuses on addressing crime in apartment complexes.

18-Year-Old Killed While Sleeping in East Dallas. The shot that killed Crystal Rodriguez as she was sleeping in her bedroom around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday was fired randomly by someone who was driving down Reynolds Avenue near Dolphin Road in East Dallas. There are no suspects, and police say the shots appeared to have been fired indiscriminately at Rodriguez’s home.

Mayor Johnson Bets BBQ on Cowboys Game. In the requisite “friendly wager” between mayors over this coming weekend’s wild card game against the San Francisco 49ers, Mayor Eric Johnson has offered to send San Francisco Mayor London Breed “some of Dallas’ finest BBQ” if the Cowboys lose. Breed has not yet responded to the bet, and Johnson hasn’t said which BBQ joint he will choose.

Author

Peter Simek

Peter Simek

View Profile
Peter Simek is arts editor with D Magazine where he writes about a broad range of topics, from visual art…

Related Articles

Local News

Leading Off (12/2/21)

O l'oun t'awa se n'yara Je k'abere. Which means, let’s start what we came into the room to do.
Local News

Leading Off (06/21/2021)

Let's see what happens in Mavsland this week.
Local News

Leading Off (05/10/2021)

Let's go Mavs!
Local News

Leading Off (12/25/20)

Merry Christmas from all of us to all of you. Be safe out there.