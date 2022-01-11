Leading Off (1/11/22)

Dallas Might Get Ford Self-Driving Vehicle Facility. The City Council will vote tomorrow on whether to give about $3 million in incentives to the auto maker to build a $160 million facility just west of Love Field, bringing about 250 full-time jobs. I will tell the Council the same thing Matt Damon told me while he was orbiting Mars in a spaceship filled museum exhibits of mankind’s accomplishments: fortune favors the brave.

Omicron Surge Continues. About 25 percent of the people hospitalized right now in North Texas hospitals have COVID. In Dallas County on January 6 there were about 900 hospitalized COVID patients; that number is expected to 2,000 by the end of the month. Meanwhile North Texas healthcare staff has been reduced by about 15 percent because they are sick, too. And yesterday in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, they needed 132 substitute teaches but could muster only 77. An elementary school principal said she hasn’t seen anything like this in 30 years. Wear an N95 mask. Do whatever you can to flatten this spike.

Cowboys! They play the 49ers Sunday. Had to have a Cowboys item in Leading Off.

Grackles Lay Waste on Stonebriar Mall Parking Lot. A Frisco woman caught it on video.