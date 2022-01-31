Leading Off (1/31/22)

Cowboys Still Not in the Super Bowl. But Highland Park’s own Matt Stafford and Von Miller, the pride of DeSoto, will be there with the Los Angeles Rams. They will face the Cincinnati Bengals, a team also with a local connection, as I have been a huge fan of them for maybe a week. Here is everyone else from around North Texas playing in the Big Game™.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred Tests Positive for COVID. He had just come back from a trip to Ukraine with a 10-member congressional delegation. Symptoms have been mild for vaccinated and boosted former NFL linebacker.

Today Is the Last Day to Register to Vote in Primary Elections. They are coming up on March 1, but you knew that.

Mavs Lost to Magic. Gross.

Cold Front Coming. Like “Thom Yorke wriggling around singing ‘ice age coming, ice age coming'” cold. You have a couple days to get ready, so get ready.