Leading Off (01/24/2022)

Every DART Route Changes Today. If you take the bus, or if you’d like to start, here is what’s up. DART is offering free service for the first week of its new routes. Our Alex Macon has argued that should be a permanent feature. I can’t ride buses because I get violently ill. It is my one weakness, in addition to the many others.

Saturday was South Oak Cliff Day. Dallas honored the state champion Golden Bears with a downtown parade featuring contributions from 20 DISD schools, and head coach Jason Todd got the key to the city.

Some Officials Believe Dallas Has Hit Peak of Omicron Surge. As far as cases. Which means a tough few weeks and then, hopefully, a bit of relief. Peak in hospitalizations comes next. And if we get through that, perhaps it will come down again. Until the next surge.

Nice Mavs Win. Luka Doncic and the fellas bounced back after disappointment against the league-leading Suns, taking down Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Doncic had 37 points and finished one assist shy of a triple double, and Kristaps Porzingis has six blocks. The team is rolling.

Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn Interviewing With New York Giants Today. He grew up a Giants fan. Murmur. Cowboys winning eight games next season.