Leading Off (01/17/2022)

Cowboys Lose, Season Over. Me, I wouldn’t have run a quarterback draw with 14 seconds left and no timeouts remaining, even if we practiced it all the time, as Mike McCarthy said after the game. The team wasn’t exactly a well-oiled machine, racking up a lot of penalties even for a team that normally gets a lot of turnovers. Plus, after the botched first-down sequence following the successful fake punt, McCarthy should have seen that you simply could not put the entirety of the game and the season on an official quickly spotting the ball. Anyway, Cowboys lose 23-17, and Mike will have more over on StrongSide.

Hostages at Colleyville Synagogue Released Unharmed, Hostage Taker Dead. Malik Faisal Hasam was a 44-year-old British citizen demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, currently being held at a women’s prison in Fort Worth. He didn’t get his wish and the people he was holding at gunpoint inside Congregation Beth Israel, including Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, made it out unscathed after a standoff.

It’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you have the day off from work, please take some time today to remember why and what the man stood for. Not just a quote here and there, many of them having been divorced from their original meaning or context after all these years. Think about what he really stood for, especially at the end of his life, standing against the Vietnam War, his necessary but largely unpopular stances at the time regarding economic justice and poverty. (Some of which are only now starting to bear fruit, such as guaranteed basic income, tested in Stockton, California last year.) Enjoy your day, but spare the time for him.