Leading Off (01/10/22)

Cowboys to Face 49ers in Wild Card Round. The matchup was set when San Francisco came from behind to beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime to grab the No. 6 seed. The Cowboys had done their part with a 51-26 smackdown against the Eagles to close out the regular season on Saturday night. (Mike has more over on StrongSide.) Cowboys-49ers has a very ’80s/’90s feel to it, which says as much about those days as it does about the couple of decades since. I’m sure there will be plenty to talk about before Sunday afternoon.

Omicron Sets New Weekly Case Record. More than 20,100 new COVID-19 cases were recorded last week, and one out of every three tests came back positive. That’s the highest rate since the beginning of the pandemic, says Judge Clay Jenkins. “It will get better by the end of February, but it’s bad now,” Jenkins says. Here is where you can get tested.

Mavs End Bulls 9-Game Winning Streak. And, in the process, extended their own winning streak to six games. Luka Doncic had 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists, Maxi Kleber sunk a career-high-tying six threes, and Josh Green set his career high in points for the second game in a row with 18. The Mavs are undefeated in 2022.

Man Arrested For Attempting to Pull Over an Unmarked Cop Car. Not smart.