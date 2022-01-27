Get a Load of This Unicorn in East Dallas

Like a lot of people who find themselves driving around East Dallas a lot, I’m a great admirer of the lawn art at Abrams and Trammel: the rainbow velociraptor, the Kip’s Big Boy, the big Dairy Queen sign.

I’ve been impressed by the most recent addition to the collection, this unicorn-Pegasus statue with the purple mane.

The Lakewood Advocate tells us that this is “Peggy the Unicorn Pegasus,” and has all the details on the corner’s rotating art collection.