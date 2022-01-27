Friday, January 28, 2022 Jan 28, 2022
43° F Dallas, TX
Menu

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
For Fun

Get a Load of This Unicorn in East Dallas

Pretty neat.
By  |
Image

Like a lot of people who find themselves driving around East Dallas a lot, I’m a great admirer of the lawn art at Abrams and Trammel: the rainbow velociraptor, the Kip’s Big Boy, the big Dairy Queen sign.

I’ve been impressed by the most recent addition to the collection, this unicorn-Pegasus statue with the purple mane.

The Lakewood Advocate tells us that this is “Peggy the Unicorn Pegasus,” and has all the details on the corner’s rotating art collection.

Author

Alex Macon

Alex Macon

View Profile
Alex is a senior digital editor for D Magazine, where he's previously put in stints covering news and the arts.…

Related Articles

Image
For Fun

Mick Jagger, Dallas Tourist

The Rolling Stones are in town to find their all.
Image
Business

Nominations Open For the 2021 Edition of the Dallas 500

It's the ultimate power list of North Texas business leaders. The deadline for suggesting people to include is June 30.
Image
Commercial Real Estate

Petition Launched to Save the Leaning Tower of Dallas

Is this serious? No. Unless you THINK it's serious. In which case it definitely is.