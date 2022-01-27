Get a Load of This Unicorn in East Dallas

Like a lot of people who find themselves driving around East Dallas a lot, I’m a great admirer of the lawn art at Abrams and Trammel: the rainbow velociraptor, the Kip’s Big Boy, the big Dairy Queen sign.
I’ve been impressed by the most recent addition to the collection, this unicorn-Pegasus statue with the purple mane.
The Lakewood Advocate tells us that this is “Peggy the Unicorn Pegasus,” and has all the details on the corner’s rotating art collection.
Author
Alex MaconView Profile
Alex is a senior digital editor for D Magazine, where he's previously put in stints covering news and the arts.…