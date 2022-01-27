D Magazine Partners is Seeking a Group Publisher

We’re looking for a one-of-a-kind leader for revenue creation across D Magazine, D CEO, D Home, D Weddings, our dazzling events, and our award-winning website. Do you like to problem solve? Help amazing advertisers grow their businesses? Do you care deeply about the future of our city? And could you mobilize the greatest sales team on the planet? Let’s talk. Now. Here.

As the Group Publisher you will not only have a role at D Magazine Partners, but a role in the city. We are a mission-based organization that connects the most influential readers in the marketplace to the highest value advertisers and sponsors. You will be accountable for growing revenue for the business by managing a savvy, sophisticated sales team and helping them innovate and create on behalf of our clients.

While working with our President and CEO, you will help to set the course of D Magazine Partners’ future.

Direct Sales Responsibilities

Grow and help to maintain client relationships in tandem with our account representatives.

Close large advertising and sponsorship contracts

Drive revenue and develop new opportunities achieve monthly goals for the company

Collaborate with sales team, marketing internal stakeholders and partners

Set team culture and pace by example

The Group Publisher reports directly to Gillea Allison, the President of D Magazine Partners. Experience in publishing for a large or highly profitable regional or city magazine is a plus, but business development roles which include sales management in Texas may also be a fit. Ten years+ of sales leadership experience and a proven track record of revenue and business growth a must.

Business and personal characteristics

People/relationship focused with the ability to inspire, motivate and retain

Always curious, a learner

Operates with total integrity and respect for all people

For the full job description and salary range, please reach out to our search firm, Stanton Chase. Search lead is Rosemary Gantz, Director, Stanton Chase, 1.208.949.6178 [email protected]