D Magazine Is Hiring a Senior Digital Editor

I guess it’s a good time to break the news: Senior Digital Editor Alex Macon is leaving D at the end of February, which is a huge bummer for us but a terrific opportunity for the right journalist.

Over the past year, Alex has covered City Hall, Dallas’ park boom, the overhaul of DART’s bus system, any number of new plans coming from 1500 Marilla, and a possible extraterrestrial crash landing in Wise County. There is plenty to cover here in Dallas. He’s done a terrific job showcasing that fact.

He also launched a daily newsletter called Leading Off, which is read by thousands of North Texans every morning. We’re looking for someone to step into this role, an experienced editor and reporter who is eager and driven to cover the city of Dallas, hold its policymakers to account, and help our readers make sense of the most important stories they need to know when they wake up.

Sound interesting? Good. It is. Head here to see the listing and more details. This is a full-time job with benefits. Salary is negotiable based on experience. Our office is open, but we’re working on a hybrid schedule. You do need to be based in the Dallas area.

Have any questions? Shoot me an email. You have until February 2 to apply.