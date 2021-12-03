For Fun
Watch This Cool Old WFAA Footage of the Beatles in Dallas Circa 1964
Keep up the Beatles binge you started with the new documentary Get Back.
WFAA (Channel 8) went and dug up 13 minutes of footage the station recorded in 1964, on the occasion of the Beatles’ one and only trip to Dallas. It’s a fun watch, especially if you’ve been recently Beatles-pilled by Peter Jackson’s new 8-hour Disney Plus documentary Get Back, which follows the band as it records what would be its final album, Let It Be.
The Beatles of 1964 are less hirsute, Yoko-free, and don’t seem quite as ambivalent toward each other and the band as the near-breakup Beatles of 1970. Paul McCartney wears a cowboy hat, and the press conference banter is great, especially the run from 2:30 to 3:15.
As for the Beatles’ show itself, a 30-minute set at Memorial Auditorium, I found this short clip. Sounds pretty good.
And the Dallas Morning News ran a nice piece a couple years back on how Beatlemania arrived in Dallas less than a year after the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
Drop your favorite Beatles song in the comments. Thanks.
