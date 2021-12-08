Leading Off (12/8/21)

Omicron Variant Found in Texas, But Don’t Panic. The first case of the new strain was detected in Houston, but early reports suggest that, while it spreads quickly, omicron may cause a less serious illness than other forms of the virus.

DFW Airport Worst for Pandemic Delays. According to a TexPIRG Education Fund analysis, only 81.9 percent of flights at DFW have left on time since the start of the pandemic, more than any large airport. During roughly that same time, complaints from flyers have risen by a whopping 460 percent.

Cracking Down on Animal Abusers. The police are looking to the public for help identifying the person who shot and injured a 6-month-old puppy in southeast Dallas. Meanwhile, a man caught dumping two dead puppies was sentenced to a six-year prison term.

TNT Body Shames Luka. The Mavericks star scored 28 points with six rebounds and nine assists in Tuesday’s loss to the Nets, but that didn’t stop former Pacers great Reggie Miller from complaining that Doncic was the “heaviest I’ve probably ever seen Luka look,” adding that “he’s got to trim down.” Luka, of course, is still recovering from an ankle injury and is having trouble running. His start was questionable before last night’s game. After the game, Luka, always a good sport, said he “has to do better.” Because I guess 28 points isn’t good enough for Reggie Miller if he doesn’t like how you look.