Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (12/7/21)

It will be sunny today, with a high of 60. Proceed with caution.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner December 7, 2021 7:26 am

Stars on Verge of History. They won a seventh straight game last night, tying a franchise record with a win over the Coyotes. From the Arizona Republic: “Shayne Gostisbehere’s second-period goal was the only one for the Coyotes, who went into the third period tied with Dallas at 1. Scott Wedgewood was strong once again in goal, with 23 saves, but the Stars scored three goals in the final 11 minutes of the game and sent Arizona to its third straight loss and fifth in the past six games.” And here’s some video of shirtless Stars players in the dressing room.

Dallas House Prices Are Up. A new report from CoreLogic found that Dallas-area prices in October were up 19.2 percent from the same period a year ago.

COVID-19 Breathalyzer? Researchers at UTD have a developed a sensor that could be used to detect infections just by using breath.

American Airlines CEO Stepping Down. Doug Parker will retire at the end of March. The president of the airline, Robert Isom, will take over.

Bruce Monroe, R.I.P. The LGBT activist and artist died at the age of 65 from an AIDS-related condition. Arrangements for his memorial service aren’t final yet.

