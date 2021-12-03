Leading Off (12/3/21)

Abortion Providers in Neighboring States Note Increase in Patients From Texas. The president of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which operates clinics in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, says the wait for an appointment at some of its locations has jumped to three to four weeks because they’re serving Texans. The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to strike down Roe v. Wade in June, which means that 26 states—including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Missouri—have trigger laws that will make providing an abortion illegal. Texans are already seeking care outside state boundaries following the state legislation barring abortions after six weeks; experts believe the delays and demands will be a precursor to what will happen. New Mexico is the only neighboring state that will still allow the procedure.

DPD Makes Arrest in Street Racing Death. A street racer struck and killed 73-year-old Linda Pearson as she was walking her dog in Casa View on November 26. Police have made an arrest, but have not released further details. The hit happened on the six-lane Ferguson Road, which could benefit from having a lane or two taken in. At least a pilot project—that’s already happening on Jefferson in Oak Cliff, after a man mowing a lawn was killed by a speeding driver.

Mark Cuban Now Owns Wispers Cabaret. And the entire town of Mustang, in Navarro County. Big Schitt’s Creek energy here. The town has only 23 residents and was once on the market for $4 million, which was halved but still didn’t generate interest. Cuban said he bought it to help a buddy out, which means he now owns a fire department building, at least one pond with an alligator, and the defunct strip club off I-45 that is apparently in bad shape. For years, there were a pair of what appeared to be 1980s-era champagne brown limousines parked out front; I wonder if he gets those, too.

Cowboys Continue Saints Free Fall. Let’s check in on the New Orleans Times-Picayune after the Cowboys bested the Saints 27-17: “The Taysom Hill era of New Orleans Saints football began Thursday night the same way the Trevor Siemian era ended — with a loss. The 27-17 setback to the Dallas Cowboys was the Saints’ fifth consecutive, and the quarterback change ultimately failed to change trajectory of what is quickly becoming a lost season for Sean Payton’s reeling outfit. The losses are mounting with each week, and they’re all beginning to look and feel the same. It’s like gridiron Groundhog Day. The opponents change but the script remains the same.” Sounds like a good team for the Cowboys to break out of their own funk. Mike has more on the game over on StrongSide.