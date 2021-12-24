Saturday, December 25, 2021 Dec 25, 2021
Leading Off (12/24/21)

This will be our last Leading Off of 2021. Merry Christmas and happy holidays!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. This right here will be the very last Leading Off of 2021. D Magazine is logging off for the holiday and will be back on January 3. Until then, look for a semi-steady stream of look-ahead journalism like this, stories looking back on 2021, editor’s picks, and plenty more. Mask up, get boosted, stay safe, and enjoy the time with family. We thank you for coming with us in 2021—it was another record-setting year for D Magazine Dot Com. And when you come back for the new year, hopefully all of our new website kinks will be fixed. Christmas miracles happen.

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

