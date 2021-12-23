Leading Off (12/23/21)

Giraffes Died of Unrelated Causes. The Dallas Zoo says the deaths of 19-year-old Auggie and Jesse, 14, who died within a week of each other in October and both showed signs of liver damage, were not connected. After conducting lab tests and consulting with outside experts, the zoo says Auggie died of liver failure, and Jesse had colitis.

Luka Doncic Added to Mavericks’ COVID-19 Protocol List. He’s the sixth Mavs player who will be held out as part of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Many NBA teams are in similar situations and signing replacement players. Doncic can’t return for 10 days or until he twice tests negative for COVID-19.

Two Guys Impersonating Officers in Farmers Branch, Police Say. The men pulled somebody over, identified themselves as police officers, asked for ID and insurance, and then let the driver go, according to police in Farmers Branch. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Record High Temperatures Expected for Christmas Weekend. Douse the open fire, toss the chestnuts, and pack away the ugly sweater.