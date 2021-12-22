Leading Off (12/22/21)

COVID Surge Is ‘Inevitable’. Parkland’s chief medical officer believes a North Texas surge in omicron cases and hospitalizations “is inevitable” and expects cases to begin to ramp up in a week or so. That will likely lead to a delay of care to non-COVID patients. Dallas County reported 63 COVID-19 deaths and 3,784 new cases. The two week average case load is up, and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins urged residents to get the booster if they can.

Carroll ISD Torpedoes Diversity Plan. The school board voted to settle a lawsuit that alleged that the school district violated the open meetings act as it created its Cultural Competence Action Plan. The plan was drafted over three years after viral videos surfaced showing students shouting racial slurs.

Two Challengers File to Unseat Embattled District Judge. Earlier this year, District Judge Amber Givens was accused of having two members of her staff pretend to be her during online court proceedings. Now the judge will face two challengers in the Democratic primary.

Thousands Flock to South Oak Cliff Celebration. The champions paraded down Marsalis Avenue after winning their first state title in school history and the first DISD state football championship in 63 years. “This is a workday,” State Senator Royce West told the DMN. “And yet, thousands of people have come out to offer their support. That speaks to the level of support, both in athletics and academics, this community has for its schools.”