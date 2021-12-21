Leading Off (12/21/21)

D Magazine Redesigns Website. You might notice some changes around here. The rollout has not been without a few hiccups. Bear with us.

Omicron Is Here. North Texas hospitals are gearing up to do battle with the wily variant, and the Dallas Theater Center has canceled performances of A Christmas Carol at the Wyly Theatre. Get vaxxed and boosted, people!

Wayne Slater, R.I.P. The retired longtime Dallas Morning News bureau chief and political writer died in a car crash in Williamson County. He was 74.

Carpetbaggers Moving to North Texas. Dallas-Fort Worth was the top destination in 2021 for people relocating from other parts of the country, according to Allied Van Lines and Zillow. Most of the folks moving here come from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

QAnon Cult Generates National Headlines. You know those folks who came to town for JFK Jr.’s resurrection? They are still here, and now they are drinking chemicals you shouldn’t drink. The Daily Beast has picked up the story.