Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (12/15/21)

COVID cases rise, incumbent county commissioners face tough elections, and questions over a report on the city's housing policy

By Peter Simek Published in FrontBurner December 15, 2021 8:24 am

Dallas County COVID Cases Rise. The 14-day average is up and omicron has been detected at UT Southwestern, which has county health official concerned about increased spread during the holiday season. Hospitalizations, thus far, appear to be relatively stable.

County Commissioners Court Races Shape Up. After redistricting, three incumbents will face challengers in next year’s election. Attorney Billy Clark, a Democrat, and Dallas ISD trustee Edwin Flores, a Republican, will challenge Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. Libertarian Tim Miles will take another shot at replacing Democrat Elba Garcia for the District 4 seat. But the most contested battle is for District 2, which was most affected by redistricting. Four Democrats will try to oust Republican incumbent J.J. Koch: investment banker Tom Ervin and attorneys Michelle Faulkner, Philip Kingston, and Andrew Sommerman.

Report Says Dallas Housing Policy Doesn’t Do Enough to Address Housing Inequity. The review of the city’s relatively new housing policy says that it doesn’t set clear benchmarks to deal with racial inequity in housing and doesn’t have a solid funding plan to meet affordable housing goals. Curiously, it also says there needs to be more community-based developers involved with tackling affordable housing shortages. But one (controversial) goal of the 2018 housing policy was to move the city away from community developers that were found to both concentrate affordable housing in low-income neighborhoods and practice, er, questionable bookkeeping.

Propser Mayor Didn’t Call 911 After Collision With Motorcycle. Rodney Carver, 72, remains in critical condition after he collided with Prosper Mayor Ray Smith’s truck last week on highway 380 in McKinney. After the collision, Mayor Smith did not call 911 and fled the scene, which is a crime in Texas regardless of whether the mayor is found to be at fault for the accident. Smith says he believed a car had hit him and left the scene to pursue that vehicle.

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments