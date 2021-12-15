Leading Off (12/15/21)

Dallas County COVID Cases Rise. The 14-day average is up and omicron has been detected at UT Southwestern, which has county health official concerned about increased spread during the holiday season. Hospitalizations, thus far, appear to be relatively stable.

County Commissioners Court Races Shape Up. After redistricting, three incumbents will face challengers in next year’s election. Attorney Billy Clark, a Democrat, and Dallas ISD trustee Edwin Flores, a Republican, will challenge Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. Libertarian Tim Miles will take another shot at replacing Democrat Elba Garcia for the District 4 seat. But the most contested battle is for District 2, which was most affected by redistricting. Four Democrats will try to oust Republican incumbent J.J. Koch: investment banker Tom Ervin and attorneys Michelle Faulkner, Philip Kingston, and Andrew Sommerman.

Propser Mayor Didn’t Call 911 After Collision With Motorcycle. Rodney Carver, 72, remains in critical condition after he collided with Prosper Mayor Ray Smith’s truck last week on highway 380 in McKinney. After the collision, Mayor Smith did not call 911 and fled the scene, which is a crime in Texas regardless of whether the mayor is found to be at fault for the accident. Smith says he believed a car had hit him and left the scene to pursue that vehicle.