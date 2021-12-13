Leading Off (12/13/21)

Cowboys Win. The defense looked fantastic all afternoon, getting sacks, forcing turnovers, basically giving Washington nothing. The offense? The opposite of that. It made for a closer result than looked likely entering the fourth quarter, but still should seal a division title. If Dak Prescott and company can get back on track, this team is hard to beat. Huge “if,” though. Like you-could-see-it-from-space big. Mike will have more on StrongSide.

Police Looking for Suspect After 18-Year-Old Shot and Killed While Driving. It happened around 3:30 am Sunday morning near Northwest Highway and I-35. Police are looking for a man known as “Prince” in connection with the murder of Jaden Gordon.

Richardson ISD Superintendent Expected to Resign Today. Dr. Jeanne Stone was named Texas Superintendent of the Year in 2019. What happened after that? The answer will probably not surprise you.

Fred Rouse Gets His Memorial. The victim of Fort Worth’s only recorded lynching got a historical marker exactly 100 years after his death.

Dallas Marathon Celebrates 50th Anniversary. It was back after a two-year layoff, and more than 25,000 runners showed.