Leading Off (12/10/21)

Elizabeth Frizell Is Again Running for D.A. She’s trying again after losing to John Creuzot in 2018, a race she alleged in a lawsuit was tainted by voter fraud. (That lawsuit was thrown out.) That race was intense and closely contested; Creuzot squeaked by with 589 more votes. The ACLU came down to canvas and the controversial activist Shaun King threw his questionable fundraising network behind Frizell, who was in a race to out-progressive the future district attorney. It will be interesting to see how narrow the race is this time around.

Mesquite Officer Laid to Rest. Ofc. Richard Lee Houston was shot and killed in an Albertson’s parking lot a week ago. His funeral was held Thursday in Rockwall, in which his 18-year-old daughter—one of three of his children—told those who gathered about the support her father offered as she was preparing to preach for the first time and reflected on his life beyond work.

Tamales May Be Hard to Find. I actually have no idea from this NBC 5 story, which quotes a single Oak Cliff restaurant owner saying he can’t find the corn necessary to make the tamales. It’s apparently not a problem in Houston. I will ask the local tamale king and Councilman Jesse Moreno, who has been quiet on this issue.

Bonton Farms Launches Capital Campaign. The South Dallas urban farm is looking to raise about $12 million to add a village of tiny homes, a bank or other financial institution, and a clinic near its location adjacent to the Buckeye Trail on Bexar Street. Mayor Eric Johnson helped kick things off with a speech yesterday, which was attended by a couple dozen folks. Our Kathy Wise has a giant check to present after dominating a gingerbread house competition for charity at the Arboretum—look for more info on that shortly.

R.I.P. Larry Baraka. The county’s first Black district judge died on Monday at the age of 71. Prior to that, he became the county’s first Black felony prosecutor in 1978 before becoming a defense attorney, making an impression with prominent folks like Creuzot. Baraka also stood alone in pushing for a new trial in the case of David Ray Harris, immortalized in Errol Morris’ documentary The Thin Blue Line that basically proved he was innocent of killing a police officer. Here is a solid excerpt from a D profile in 1990: