Photo of DART station Rosa Parks statue by Carol M. Highsmith

DART Reserves Bus Seats in Honor of Rosa Parks

Today is Rosa Parks Day in Texas.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner December 1, 2021 2:17 pm

It’s Rosa Parks Day in Texas, and DART is reserving a seat at the front of each of its buses this week to honor the civil rights hero, the transit agency said in a press release.

This follows state Sen. Royce West and state Rep. Toni Rose getting the holiday passed by the Texas Legislature in its last session. It was on Dec. 1 in 1955 that Parks refused to let a White passenger take her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama and set off the Montgomery bus boycott.

DART has paid tribute to Parks before, with a statue it commissioned in 2008. The brass statue sits at Rosa Parks Plaza downtown, near Lamar Street and Pacific Avenue.

