DART Ramping Up to Debut of New Bus Network

DART’s new bus network makes its official debut on Jan. 24. The plan is to better serve riders and boost ridership with fewer, but more frequent routes. The evidence that it will work is strong.

There may be a few bumps for some riders. Surveys show most riders are willing to walk a little farther to a bus stop if it means they’ll spend less time waiting on a bus. But in a region with crummy sidewalks and extremely dangerous conditions for people on foot, and for pedestrians with mobility issues, a longer walk can be a big deal.

DART is hoping to ease some of these potential issues by expanding GoLink, the transit agency’s “curb-to-curb microtransit service solution that operates in zones across the DART service area.” It’s an Uber-like ride-hailing service that lets you call a shuttle to take you anywhere in a designated zone, or to a DART station. GoLink also includes an actual Uber shared-ride program, UberPool, that you can call for a small extra cost.

These new and expanded GoLink zones will debut Monday, serving as a sort of soft introduction to the new system. Here’s the new zones map:

Courtesy of DART

And here’s a link to more information. Enjoy your ride.