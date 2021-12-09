‘All Black Lives Matter’ Crosswalks Will Be Painted in South Dallas

Crosswalk murals reading “All Black Lives Matter” will be painted at six South Dallas intersections. The nonprofit Abounding Prosperity is paying for their installation and maintenance after the Dallas City Council gave the unanimous OK on Wednesday. The agreement will last the next 10 years.

The painted murals are similar in spirit to the rainbows spanning crosswalks in Oak Lawn, which were painted a couple years ago. The more direct inspiration for these “Black Lives Matter” murals can be traced back to last summer’s protests against police violence.

Here’s a map of where they’ll go, and a rough illustration of the art: