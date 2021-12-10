Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Bret Redman

For Fun

A Reminder: The Dallas Marathon Is This Weekend

Plan your weekend accordingly.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner December 10, 2021 12:50 pm

Back after a COVID-related year off, the BMW Dallas Marathon is back. The main event is Sunday morning, with shorter races set for Saturday.  Runners and supporters of runners: Good luck and have fun. Everybody else: Be mindful of road closures and DART detours, and be cool about it. The marathon is good.

For reference, check out the marathon course map here, or squint and look at the somewhat compressed image I’m posting below.

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments