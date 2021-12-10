For Fun
A Reminder: The Dallas Marathon Is This Weekend
Plan your weekend accordingly.
By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner December 10, 2021 12:50 pm
Back after a COVID-related year off, the BMW Dallas Marathon is back. The main event is Sunday morning, with shorter races set for Saturday. Runners and supporters of runners: Good luck and have fun. Everybody else: Be mindful of road closures and DART detours, and be cool about it. The marathon is good.
For reference, check out the marathon course map here, or squint and look at the somewhat compressed image I’m posting below.
