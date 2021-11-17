Real Estate
Zillow Gone Wild Highlights Southlake Castle
We’ve seen wilder real estate in North Texas. Still, pretty wild.
By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner November 17, 2021 11:19 am
Compared to the purple-carpeted party house with the Dungeons and Dragons vibe and the mysterious Far North Dallas compound with the evil laboratory decor, Zillow Gone Wild’s latest North Texas find is fairly tame.
But this Southlake castle—8 beds and 10 baths, a bunch of turret-looking things, $5 million, 19,673 square feet, Redfin linked here for your viewing pleasure—is nevertheless pretty wild.
happy castle mansion sunday
$5,000,000
Dallas, TX
8 bd, 10 ba
19,673 sf#zgwcastlefridays🏰/#zgwmansionmondayshttps://t.co/o4LKDXI8th pic.twitter.com/xdm2hcq1vM
— Zillow Gone Wild (@zillowgonewild) November 14, 2021
