Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Southlake Town Square

Real Estate

Zillow Gone Wild Highlights Southlake Castle

We’ve seen wilder real estate in North Texas. Still, pretty wild.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner November 17, 2021 11:19 am

Compared to the purple-carpeted party house with the Dungeons and Dragons vibe and the mysterious Far North Dallas compound with the evil laboratory decor, Zillow Gone Wild’s latest North Texas find is fairly tame.

But this Southlake castle—8 beds and 10 baths, a bunch of turret-looking things, $5 million, 19,673 square feet, Redfin linked here for your viewing pleasure—is nevertheless pretty wild.

Related Content

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Comments