Zillow Gone Wild Highlights Southlake Castle

Compared to the purple-carpeted party house with the Dungeons and Dragons vibe and the mysterious Far North Dallas compound with the evil laboratory decor, Zillow Gone Wild’s latest North Texas find is fairly tame.

But this Southlake castle—8 beds and 10 baths, a bunch of turret-looking things, $5 million, 19,673 square feet, Redfin linked here for your viewing pleasure—is nevertheless pretty wild.