Watch a Halloween Drone Light Show Near Downtown Dallas

How was your Halloween? Good? Scary? Have you ever noticed that Bobby “Boris” Pickett’s “Monster Mash” contains no direct references to Halloween, opening up the possibility the graveyard bash could have taken place on some night other than Halloween? Great.

Anyway, here’s a neat little video recorded by North Texas-based Sky Elements Drone Shows, which sent up a fleet of 150 drones near downtown Dallas for a Halloween-y light show. Forget drone delivery. This is what technological gadgets are all about. Razzle dazzle.