This Meat Fight Auction Ain’t Your Typical Auction
The item I donated is clearly the most valuable.
This Friday, Meat Fight is throwing the Best Dang Online Auction of 2021. Don’t make me explain what Meat Fight is. Oh, OK, here’s what Meat Fight is: James Beard Award-winning food humorist and D Magazine contributor Alice Laussade raises money via meat and fighting to help folks with MS. That’s basically it. She’s doing an online auction. You can get yourself registered here. There are some super-legit things up for auction, such as a dinner for four at Lucia, a Ladies of Meat Fight Dinner (Janice Provost, AQ Pittman, Danyele McPherson, Sandra Bussey, Jeana Johnson, Tida Pichakron cook for eight guests), something called a Luscher’s Package, and a deal where Pete Delkus will have you over to his house and slow-cook his own left leg in a Green Egg. OK, I made that one up. But Delkus is involved. That’s not a lie.
And, yes, I’ve donated an item. It comes with a long list of terms and conditions, but the starting bid is only $5 for the item that Alice titled “Tim Rogers Admits You’re Right.” There’s a decent chance I will outbid you on this item. Go ahead and get registered anyway.
Here’s the full press release:
This year, Meat Fight is hosting the Best Dang Online Auction of 2021. Bid on items ranging from skip-the-lines at Texas barbecue joints to putt-putt golf with Donovan Lewis to fancy dinners prepared in your own home by badass local chefs. It’s going to be ridiculous. It’s going to be epic. And it’s all benefiting people living with MS.
Usually, only in-person attendees have access to these amazing items, but this year, we’re opening it up to the entire worldwide web.
You wanna eat dinner at Heim BBQ with Pete Delkus, and then go to the WFAA studios and watch him predict future thunderstorms? We got you. You want a Monte Cristo party in your backyard? It’s here. You want to skip the line at Goldee’s BBQ and Panther City BBQ with Texas Monthly BBQ Editor Daniel Vaughn? We know you do. Bid on it.
We’ve got dinners at your home prepared by Chefs Matt McCallister, Jeff Bekavac, Omar Flores, and more. We’ve got a Ladies of Meat Fight dinner featuring Chefs Janice Provost, AQ Pittman, Danyele McPherson, Jeana Johnson, Sandra Bussey, and Tida Pichakron. We’ve even got a smoked turkey and cookies delivered to your door by Meat Fight royalty: Meat Santa and Mrs. Meat Claus.
Merry Meatmas, everybody. It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Bidding starts Friday, November 12th and runs until Saturday, November 13th at 9pm CST.
