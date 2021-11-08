This Meat Fight Auction Ain’t Your Typical Auction

This Friday, Meat Fight is throwing the Best Dang Online Auction of 2021. Don’t make me explain what Meat Fight is. Oh, OK, here’s what Meat Fight is: James Beard Award-winning food humorist and D Magazine contributor Alice Laussade raises money via meat and fighting to help folks with MS. That’s basically it. She’s doing an online auction. You can get yourself registered here. There are some super-legit things up for auction, such as a dinner for four at Lucia, a Ladies of Meat Fight Dinner (Janice Provost, AQ Pittman, Danyele McPherson, Sandra Bussey, Jeana Johnson, Tida Pichakron cook for eight guests), something called a Luscher’s Package, and a deal where Pete Delkus will have you over to his house and slow-cook his own left leg in a Green Egg. OK, I made that one up. But Delkus is involved. That’s not a lie.

And, yes, I’ve donated an item. It comes with a long list of terms and conditions, but the starting bid is only $5 for the item that Alice titled “Tim Rogers Admits You’re Right.” There’s a decent chance I will outbid you on this item. Go ahead and get registered anyway.

Here’s the full press release: