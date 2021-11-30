The New York Times Takes a Shine to Dallas Architecture

The New York Times has more subscribers in Dallas than does the Dallas Morning News. Perhaps that is why the Gray Lady keeps making eyes at us. Last week, a California-based writer for the Times tried to figure out why everyone is moving here. Today, a Berlin-based writer who grew up here has a piece in the Times headlined “Discovering a Secret Wonderland of Architecture in Dallas.” Rob Madole, a former editor of ARCH+, makes fun of Pioneer Plaza (“… one of the city’s biggest parks, which contained 39 bronze cattle sculptures but not a single bench”) before saying some nice things about Cityplace Tower, Plaza of the Americas, and Las Colinas’ canal. Here’s his last paragraph:

“When I moved to Berlin, I fell for the drama of its rich architectural past, the feeling that the closer you inspected, the more there was to discover. I had thought this was an experience unavailable to a city like Dallas, but it turned out I just hadn’t known where to look.”

Aw, that’s sweet of him to say. But before we all blush too much, maybe read this seminal David Dillon D Magazine cover story titled “Why Is Dallas Architecture So Bad?“