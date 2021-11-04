Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Rioters attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress meets to formally ratify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Jack Gruber via Imagn Content Services, LLC

North Texas Real Estate Broker Gets 60 Days in Jail for Role in Jan. 6 Riot at U.S. Capitol

In March, Jenna Ryan tweeted that she was ‘definitely not going to jail.’

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner November 4, 2021 11:22 am

Jenna Ryan, the Frisco real estate broker who achieved the most local notoriety among the North Texas contingent present at the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was sentenced on Thursday to serve 60 days in jail.

Ryan had previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, picketing, or demonstrating in the Capitol. In March, Ryan said on Twitter that she was “definitely not going to jail.”

HuffPost reports that U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper told Ryan she had a “lesser role” in the storming of the Capitol, but nevertheless served as a cheerleader to the violence:

“You’re not being singled out for your political views or anything like that,” Cooper said. “It’s how and where you decided to express them.”

