North Texas Real Estate Broker Gets 60 Days in Jail for Role in Jan. 6 Riot at U.S. Capitol

Jenna Ryan, the Frisco real estate broker who achieved the most local notoriety among the North Texas contingent present at the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was sentenced on Thursday to serve 60 days in jail.

Ryan had previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, picketing, or demonstrating in the Capitol. In March, Ryan said on Twitter that she was “definitely not going to jail.”

HuffPost reports that U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper told Ryan she had a “lesser role” in the storming of the Capitol, but nevertheless served as a cheerleader to the violence: