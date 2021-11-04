Nonprofit Pumps Brakes on Controversial Lake Highlands Land Deal with City

The Dallas City Council won’t vote next week on a controversial plan to lease 12 acres of city land to an Atlanta-based nonprofit whose Dallas spinoff is proposing to build a $28 million development that would include an urban farm, housing, and “wraparound” social services. City Manager T.C. Broadnax said in a memo to council members Thursday that Bruce Deel, CEO of City of Refuge Atlanta and City of Refuge Dallas, asked earlier in the afternoon for the item to be removed from the council’s agenda.

Speaking on the phone later Thursday afternoon, Deel says the nonprofit isn’t backing away from the project. Deel says he plans to come to Dallas “in the next week or so” and hopes to speak to City Council members who criticized the plan to give City of Refuge control of the lot at 12000 Greenville Ave in Lake Highlands.

“I just thought it’d be better, rather than to have a public discussion about those concerns, to first have private—and see if we can resolve those and then decide if we move forward from there,” he says.

We wrote on Wednesday about some of the concerns raised by council members and City Hall observers. The city-owned lot being eyed by City of Refuge sits in the Lake Highlands council district of Councilman Adam McGough, whose close involvement with the nonprofit—and his apparent consideration of a “potential private employment opportunity” with the organization—has come under scrutiny. I left a message with McGough late Thursday afternoon.

McGough and Lake Highlands homeowners earlier helped defeat a proposal to build housing for homeless people at 12000 Greenville Avenue. Bonton Farms, a South Dallas nonprofit that had served as an inspiration for the project and had been involved along with City of Refuge, backed out of a slightly smaller-scale version of the current proposal earlier this year.

There was no public bidding process for the land, and some council members expressed frustration that local nonprofits had been shut out of an opportunity to make their cases for a shot at it. City of Refuge has operated in Atlanta for two decades, but its Dallas branch was only started in 2019 by Mike Reinsel, president of City of Refuge Dallas, who has since moved back to Atlanta.

The Dallas Morning News followed up Thursday with a report that notes City of Refuge Dallas, which would have to raise many millions of dollars to develop the Lake Highlands project, received about $192,000 in contributions last year.

Asked what qualified City of Refuge for a project of this scope, Deel says City of Refuge operates a dozen sites across the country. “We’ve done a $23 million fundraising campaign in Atlanta. So this is not outside of our normal operation. It would be the biggest undertaking, but it’s certainly not to a scale that overwhelms what we’ve already done.”

Deel says he hopes to ease the minds of council members who are skeptical of the project.

“The way we like to do work is sort of in a collective impact, cooperative type of effort with local community leaders, city government, philanthropy, faith-based, other nonprofits,” Deel says. “We just like for it to be really smooth. And everybody sort of on the same page.”

Broadnax’s memo gave no indication about the future of the land.

“It is my hope that you will respect this decision,” he wrote. “We will continue to work on projects and initiatives that will allow us to expand our focus and partnerships to care for our vulnerable populations.”