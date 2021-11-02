Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

For Fun

Mick Jagger, Dallas Tourist

The Rolling Stones are in town to find their all.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner November 2, 2021 12:11 pm

The Rolling Stones are in Dallas to play the Cotton Bowl tonight, and Mick Jagger is out here finding his all.

I think the mural in Photo 1 is in Deep Ellum, that’s obviously the Cotton Bowl in Photo 2, and I believe Photo 3 was taken inside the African American Museum at Fair Park whose exterior is seen in Photo 4. Looks like a pretty good day on the town.

